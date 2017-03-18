The DO’s and DON’Ts of Getting a Bartender’s Attention

We’ve all been there: You arrive at your favorite watering hole after a hard week’s work and offer to buy the first round for you and your friends. The line to get a drink is deep and stretches across the entire bar. You wait patiently, but you just can’t get the bartender’s attention with so many people vying for the same service. Your friends’ judgment becomes palpable with every passing second they spend without drinks in their hands, and you can almost hear them wondering if you just aren’t cool enough to get the bartender’s attention. You think, as you stand there clutching your cash, there must be a better way.

Turns out, there are several better ways to get your bartender’s attention if you want to stand out in a crowd. In fact, there are also some things you might be doing that are offending your bartender and hurting your chances of receiving timely service. Here, five professionals share their best tips for ordering a drink. Heed their DO’s and DON’Ts so you can spend less time in line and more time with your friends and your favorite cocktail in hand.